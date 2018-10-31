SBS Polish

Australian Republic

SBS Polish

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex on stage at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2018 at the Olympic Park, Sydney. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS.

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex on stage at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2018 at the Olympic Park, Sydney. Source: Doug Peters

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 October 2018 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:43pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The perennial debate over whether Australia should become a republic has been revived by the recent Australian visit of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that attracted cheering, enthusiastic crowds.

Published 31 October 2018 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:43pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...