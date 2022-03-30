Australian Treasurer announced the federal budget 2022

The 2022-23 budget includes a $420 cost of living tax offset for more than 10 million low- and middle-income earners. Source: SBS
A pandemic, a war, natural disasters - not the easiest time to be preparing a Budget. But Josh Frydenberg says Australia is resilient and Australians remain strong.
