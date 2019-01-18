SBS Polish

Australian 'WOŚP'...a tribute to Pawel Adamowicz

Published 18 January 2019 at 3:02pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Lucyna Bak from the Australian committee of "The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" talks about the Community gathering, a tribute to Pawel Adamowicz. Meeting with the candles will take a place on Saturday 19th of January, 20:00 at the beach , near the Port Melbourne Yacht Club.

