Australians urged to shop around as health insurance premiums jump

Sussan Ley urges Australians to shop around for health insurance Source: AAP
Published 7 April 2016 at 10:53am, updated 14 April 2016 at 10:01am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Millions of Australians with private health insurance will see their premiums rise by more than 5 per cent within weeks. The consumer advocacy group Choice says people should ask themselves if they need certain products.
