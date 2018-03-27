SBS Polish

Australia's housing affordability crisis

SBS Polish

A makeshift bedroom on an enclosed balcony at a unit in Surry Hills, Sydney

A makeshift bedroom on an enclosed balcony at a unit in Surry Hills, Sydney (SBS) Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 March 2018 at 2:03pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:56am
By Anna Sadurska, Myles Morgan, Peta Yoshinaga
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are calls for half-a-million homes to be built to tackle Australia's housing affordability crisis. As the latest data shows a slowdown in the housing market, the sector is calling on the federal Government to take action to keep people from sleeping on the streets.

Published 27 March 2018 at 2:03pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:56am
By Anna Sadurska, Myles Morgan, Peta Yoshinaga
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...