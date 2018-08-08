SBS Polish

Australia's population to hit 25 million

Shoppers looking for a bargain at the Boxing Day sales in Pitt St Mall Sydney, Saturday, Dec 26, 2015. Shopping crowds are down this year in the city due to suburban Westfields opening for the first time. (AAP Image/Jane Dempster) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 8 August 2018 at 4:29pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:34pm
By Anna Sadurska, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Australia’s population reached 25 million people this week. According to the Bureau, Australia’s population grew by 1.6 per cent over 2017. It comes amid concerns population growth, which increased by 1.6 per cent last year, is putting pressure on infrastructure in some of Australia’s biggest cities.

