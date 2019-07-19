SBS Polish

Australia's role in the Apollo 11 moon landing

Neil Armstrong on the moon, taken by Buzz Aldrin Source: NASA

Published 19 July 2019 at 5:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:35pm
By Matt Connellan, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's been 50 years since men first walked on the moon. The landing was broadcast around the world, but were it not for a number of Australians, and Australian technology, Neil Armstrong's first steps and words might not have been seen or heard at all.

