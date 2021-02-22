Australia's vaccine rollout begins with PM and a Polish WWII survivor

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison joins Aged care resident Jane Malysiak (left) as she receives the first Codid-19 vaccine in Australia Source: AAP
Published 22 February 2021 at 11:29pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:40pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Edwina Guinan, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
84-year-old aged care resident from Marayong and a Polish World War Two survivor, Jane Malysiak became the first person in Australia to get the coronavirus vaccine.
