Australian bees and Manuka honey

The meeting with the beekeeper will take place at the Polish Club in Albion on Saturday, 3 September, at 5 p.m.
Bee Boop is a problem in Southern Tasmania Source: AAP
Published 28 August 2022 at 5:45pm, updated 29 August 2022 at 4:38pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Marian Winczura, a beekeeper from Victoria, talks about his passion for beekeeping and the properties of Manuka honey ...
Published 28 August 2022 at 5:45pm, updated 29 August 2022 at 4:38pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share