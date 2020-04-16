SBS Polish

Back to School during COVID-19

Bach to School during COVID-19 pandemic

A sign with tips to fight the Coronavirus at a school at Observatory Hill in Sydney, Monday, April 13, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 16 April 2020 at 3:14pm
By Dorota Banasiak
For almost all primary and secondary school students, returning to school after the Christmas break means returning to online learning. Experts point out that this new remote learning environment causes a lot of stress for the children, as well as the teachers and parents.

