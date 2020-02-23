Ball of the President of the Federation of Polish Organizations in Victoria 2020

Bal Prezesa Federacji Polskich Organizacji w Wiktorii 2010 Source: PCCV
Report from the President's Ball held at the SYRENA Polish House in Rowville on February 22, 2020. Total income from the event is intended for the renovation and equipment of the newly purchased Respite House. The guest of honor at the ball was the Polish Ambassador to Australia, Michał Kołodziejski.
