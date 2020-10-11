"Baltic Odyssey"Play14:58Przemek Przybylski Source: P.PrzybylskiGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (27.41MB) Przemek Przybylski, the Warsaw correspondent of the Polish program of Radio SBS, talks about the ecological campaign "Baltic Odyssey", which he is co-organizing. Great idea ... worth to follow. Source: P.PrzybylskiDołączcie do nas... zapraszają uczestnicy.ShareLatest podcast episodesPolski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...