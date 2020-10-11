"Baltic Odyssey"

Przemek Przybylski

Przemek Przybylski, the Warsaw correspondent of the Polish program of Radio SBS, talks about the ecological campaign "Baltic Odyssey", which he is co-organizing. Great idea ... worth to follow.

Dołączcie do nas... zapraszają uczestnicy.

