Banking Royal Commision

The Royal Commission into the Financial Services Industry. 12 February 2018. The Age News. Photo: Eddie Jim. ( The Commissioner Kenneth Hayne ) Source: FAIRFAX MEDIA
Published 13 February 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 13 February 2019 at 4:42pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
The banking royal commission has delivered a scathing verdict of a greed-driven industry in its final report, recommending a raft of changes designed to better protect consumers and improve regulation - Michal Brandt talks about potential implications of such recommendations.
