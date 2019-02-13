SBS Polish

Banking Royal Commision

SBS Polish

The Commissioner Kenneth Hayne during The Royal Commission's initial public hearing into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry in Melbourne, Monday, February 12, 2018. (AAP Image/Fairfax media, Eddie Jim) NO ARCHIVING

The Royal Commission into the Financial Services Industry. 12 February 2018. The Age News. Photo: Eddie Jim. ( The Commissioner Kenneth Hayne ) Source: FAIRFAX MEDIA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 February 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 13 February 2019 at 4:42pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The banking royal commission has delivered a scathing verdict of a greed-driven industry in its final report, recommending a raft of changes designed to better protect consumers and improve regulation - Michal Brandt talks about potential implications of such recommendations.

Published 13 February 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 13 February 2019 at 4:42pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...