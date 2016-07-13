Philippe Lejeanvre by Getty Images Source: Philippe Lejeanvre by Getty Images
Published 13 July 2016 at 4:03pm, updated 13 July 2016 at 4:16pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bastille Day marks the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789, by angry Parisian crowds. What they found inside the hated tower? An excerpt from the book Paris for two Louis a book by Louis Stomma and Louis Lewine presents Andrzej Siedlecki.
Published 13 July 2016 at 4:03pm, updated 13 July 2016 at 4:16pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share