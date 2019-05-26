Bees and the City

A honey bee from Wasiak apiaries. Source: Weronika Wasiak
Published 26 May 2019 at 5:28pm, updated 26 May 2019 at 5:30pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Weronika Wasiak, a beekeeper from Krobia near Poznan (Poland) is revealing how to build beehives in the city...is it safe? ...this is a third part of the story about honey , bees and protecting the environment.
Published 26 May 2019 at 5:28pm, updated 26 May 2019 at 5:30pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share