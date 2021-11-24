SBS Polish

Belarus accused of orchestrating migrant crisis

Belarus' Lukashenko tells UK to 'choke' on fresh sanctions

Belarus' Lukashenko tells UK to 'choke' on fresh sanctions

Published 24 November 2021 at 5:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Allan Lee
The European Union has accused Belarusian President Lukashenko's government of orchestrating a migration surge on its eastern flank as a “hybrid attack” in retaliation for EU sanctions over the crackdown by Belarusian authorities on domestic protests.

