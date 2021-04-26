'Belt & Road' deal with China scrapped!

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye signed the Belt and Road agreement in 2018. Source: AAP
Published 26 April 2021 at 4:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:36pm
By Joanna Todisco, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
The Australian government has exercised its veto powers to cancel two agreements negotiated with China by Victoria, saying it is acting to protect the national interest.
Published 26 April 2021 at 4:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:36pm
By Joanna Todisco, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Share