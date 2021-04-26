SBS Polish

'Belt & Road' deal with China scrapped!

SBS Polish

Daniel Andrews and Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye signed the Belt and Road agreement in 2018. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 April 2021 at 4:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:36pm
By Joanna Todisco, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS

The Australian government has exercised its veto powers to cancel two agreements negotiated with China by Victoria, saying it is acting to protect the national interest.

Published 26 April 2021 at 4:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:36pm
By Joanna Todisco, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022