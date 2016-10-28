Benjamin Wrotniak - Maybe the Future Australian Champion?

Benjamin Wrotniak fights z Rio Source: Neutral Corner
Published 28 October 2016 at 2:48pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 3:44pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Benjamin Wrotniak, Polish Australian boxer fights in Syndey in Punchbowl on 30th October. He speaks of the dark and bright moments in a carrier as a boxer and his aspirations for the title of the Australian champion.
