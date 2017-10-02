SBS Polish

‘Between the Waters’

145 lat temu do Nowej Zelandii przybyli pierwsi polscy osadnicy.

Potomkowie 3 rodzin oraz czlonkowie komitetu organizacyjengo spotkali sie w w polskim konsulacie w Lyttelton. Source: Federacja Polskich Organizacji w NZ

Published 2 October 2017 at 1:48pm, updated 4 October 2017 at 11:40am
By Anna Sadurska
Available in other languages

‘Between the Waters’ tells the story of a journey of Polish families from the Baltic region of Prussia that in 1872 made Canterbury, New Zealand, their home away from home.

