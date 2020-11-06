'Blackspace Creative' - works by Tasmanian Aboriginal artists

SBS Polish

Tasmanian artist Caleb Nicholls-Mansell

Tasmanian artist Caleb Nicholls-Mansell Source: SBS

Published 6 November 2020 at 4:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:54pm
By Sarah Maunder, Dariusz Buchowiecki
This year's NAIDOC week theme - “Always Was, Always Will Be” - has particular meaning for Tasmanian artist Caleb Nicholls-Mansell. He's launched an online business to promote the work of other Tasmanian Aboriginal artists.

