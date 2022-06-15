Bogusława Bliszczyk - awarded the Order of Australia for her work for the Polish community - part 1
Published 15 June 2022 at 5:39pm, updated 16 June 2022 at 12:27am
By Dorota Banasiak
Bogusława Aleksandra BLISZCZYK from Essendon, last Sunday awarded the Australian medal on the occasion of the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, for social work for the Polish community in Victoria. Organizer of POLART in 1984, 1997 and 2015. Currently active in the committee of friends of the Polonez folk group. Mrs. Bogusława talks about her life and 50 years of social work.
