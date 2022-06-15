SBS Polish

Bogusława Bliszczyk - awarded the Order of Australia for her work for the Polish community - part 1

SBS Polish

Bogusława Bliszczyk

Source: Bogusława Bliszczyk

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 June 2022 at 5:39pm, updated 16 June 2022 at 12:27am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

Bogusława Aleksandra BLISZCZYK from Essendon, last Sunday awarded the Australian medal on the occasion of the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, for social work for the Polish community in Victoria. Organizer of POLART in 1984, 1997 and 2015. Currently active in the committee of friends of the Polonez folk group. Mrs. Bogusława talks about her life and 50 years of social work.

Published 15 June 2022 at 5:39pm, updated 16 June 2022 at 12:27am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022