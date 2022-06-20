Bogusława Bliszczyk - awarded the Order of Australia for her work for the Polish community - part 2
Source: Boguslawa Bliszczyk
Published 20 June 2022 at 11:19pm, updated 21 June 2022 at 1:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Bogusława Aleksandra BLISZCZYK from Essendon, last Sunday awarded the Australian medal on the occasion of the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, for social work for the Polish community in Victoria. Organizer of POLART in 1984, 1997 and 2015. Currently active in the committee of friends of the Polonez folk group. Mrs. Bogusława talks about her life and 50 years of social work.
