Borrowers Impacted by the New "Comprehensive Credit Reporting"

Published 2 October 2019 at 3:54pm, updated 2 October 2019 at 4:18pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Lenders have already tightened restrictions, making mortgages and loans harder to get.But now the big four banks have a new tool to decide how much more debt to give us - comprehensive credit reporting, explains finance advisor Michal Brandt.
