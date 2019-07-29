Britain’s new prime minister

Who is Prime Minister of UK, Boris Johnson.
Mayor of London Boris Johnson got stuck on a zip-line during BT London Live in Victoria Park on August 01, 2012 in London, England. Source: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Published 29 July 2019 at 3:26pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:11pm
By Anna Sadurska, Bethan Smoleniec
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Will he deliver? (Brexit)
Published 29 July 2019 at 3:26pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:11pm
By Anna Sadurska, Bethan Smoleniec
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share