SBS Polish

Britain’s new prime minister

SBS Polish

Boris Johnson Stuck On Zip Line

Mayor of London Boris Johnson got stuck on a zip-line during BT London Live in Victoria Park on August 01, 2012 in London, England. Source: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2019 at 3:26pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:11pm
By Anna Sadurska, Bethan Smoleniec
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Will he deliver? (Brexit)

Published 29 July 2019 at 3:26pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:11pm
By Anna Sadurska, Bethan Smoleniec
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Who is Prime Minister of UK, Boris Johnson.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...