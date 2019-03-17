'Brunch' in Melbourne

Director, actor Michal Macioch Source: Fot. Mario Suze
Published 17 March 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 5:45pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Michał Macioch, an actor and director from 'Fantazja' Theater in Sydney, talks about the creative work during preparation of the show 'Brunch' by Juliusz Machulski... 'Brunch' will be shown in Melbourne on 30 and 31 of March.
