'Brunch' in Melbourne

Michal Macioch

Director, actor Michal Macioch Source: Fot. Mario Suze

Published 17 March 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 5:45pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Michał Macioch, an actor and director from 'Fantazja' Theater in Sydney, talks about the creative work during preparation of the show 'Brunch' by Juliusz Machulski... 'Brunch' will be shown in Melbourne on 30 and 31 of March.

