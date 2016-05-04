Budget 2016

www.morguefile.com Source: MorgueFile
Published 4 May 2016 at 3:53pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Treasurer Scott Morrison is offering tax cuts to small and medium businesses and a modest income tax break for half a million middle-income Australians to bolster the coalition's election hopes and drive the economy. He's also hoping to raise revenue by targeting smokers and welfare cheats.
Published 4 May 2016 at 3:53pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share