Budget 2021 - prioritising infrastructure and Aged Care

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg after the 2021-22 Budget at Parliament House in Canberra on 11 May. Source: AAP
Published 12 May 2021 at 4:19pm, updated 18 May 2021 at 9:27pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Spending for aged care and help for families with children and women, small tax changes, some help for first home buyers, as well as changes in superannuation and large expenditure on infrastructure - are some of the aspects of the budget discussed by financial advisor Michał Brandt.
