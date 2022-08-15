SBS Polish

"Bullet train" - moview review

Bullet Train

Published 15 August 2022 at 3:05pm
By Ela Chylewska , Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Brad Pitt is the star of the latest movie directed by David Leitch. The script of the production was written by Zak Olkiewicz based on the novel by the Japanese writer Kotaro Isaka "Maria Beetle". The action of "Bullet Train" will take place on a train going to Tokyo, where a group of hit killers meet ...

