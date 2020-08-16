Rabbits Source: Flickr/robobobobo CC BY-SA 2.0
Published 16 August 2020 at 4:32pm
By Ludwik Stomma
Presented by Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The story about 'Rabbit' is from the book 'Lives of playful sentences' by anthropologist Prof. Ludwik Stomma. We present archival recordings of fragments of the book in the interpretation of Andrzej Siedlecki.
Published 16 August 2020 at 4:32pm
By Ludwik Stomma
Presented by Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share