Can one state end smoking in less than a decade?

Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Published 3 August 2018 at 3:43pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:33pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Greg Dyett
Available in other languages

Twenty-four health advocacy groups and a state government health agency are joining forces in a bid to effectively eliminate smoking in less than a decade. The Quit Victoria-led campaign aims to reduce the daily smoking rate to 5 per cent by 2025.

