Can you 'Waltz-a-Matilda' with Polonaise? - Yes You Can!

Stanislaw Deja at SBS Studios in Sydney(right) with Dorota Banasiak(left). Source: SBS
Published 25 October 2019 at 4:29pm, updated 26 October 2019 at 12:38pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
...such had proved a renowned Polish pianist visiting Sydney's SBS studios by fusing Australian and Polish music icons in one universal musical statement of his love for Australia. Stanislaw Deja, who recently performed his piano recital in Sydney, will be performing in Melbourne together with violinist Adam Piechocinski many of the most loved Polish musical pieces. Sunday 27 October 12p.m. Polskie Sanktuarium Maryjne (Polish Marian Shrine) 8 Aberfeldie, Essendon Vic.
