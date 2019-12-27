Captain Pajkowska

Joanna Pajkowska Source: Wikipedia En
Published 27 December 2019 at 3:46pm, updated 27 December 2019 at 3:50pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Captain Joanna "Asia" Pajkowska is taking part in the 75 Race Sydney to Hobart. She is one of the best-known sailors in Poland and one of the most experienced ocean sailors in the world. In 2018 she completed, as the first Polish female sailor, singlehanded non-stop circumnavigation. Part 1.
Published 27 December 2019 at 3:46pm, updated 27 December 2019 at 3:50pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share