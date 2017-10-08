Catalonia is fighting for freedom

SPAIN, Barcelona Source: AAP Image/NEWZULU/ferran domnech
Anna Massetti Source: A.Massetti
Published 8 October 2017 at 5:50pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 3:14pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Politologist Anna Massetti, former press spokeswoman for the Assemblea Nacional Catalana, talks about Catalonia and peaceful struggle for independence....This is part one of the interview.
Published 8 October 2017 at 5:50pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 3:14pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share