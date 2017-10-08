SBS Polish

Catalonia is fighting for freedom

SBS Polish

Anna Massetti

Anna Massetti Source: A.Massetti

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2017 at 5:50pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 3:14pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Politologist Anna Massetti, former press spokeswoman for the Assemblea Nacional Catalana, talks about Catalonia and peaceful struggle for independence....This is part one of the interview.

Published 8 October 2017 at 5:50pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 3:14pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages


SPAIN, Barcelona
SPAIN, Barcelona Source: AAP Image/NEWZULU/ferran domnech


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...