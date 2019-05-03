Celebrating 3 May Constitution

In 1791 the "Great" (Four-Year) Sejm (1788–92) and Senate adopted the 3 May Constitution at Warsaw's Royal Castle, drawing by Jan Piotr Norblin Source: wikipeadia
Published 3 May 2019 at 4:10pm, updated 3 May 2019 at 4:18pm
Source: SBS
Celebrations of Poland's 3 May Constitution from 1791 which is generally considered Europe's first, and the world's second (after the USA), modern written national constitution.
