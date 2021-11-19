Celebrating the anniversary of Poland regaining its Independence

Source: SBS
Published 19 November 2021 at 7:31pm, updated 19 November 2021 at 7:34pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Leaders of Polish organizations, representatives of local authorities, politicians and diplomats gathered on Thursday, November 18, at the Consulate of the Republic of Poland in Sydney to celebrate the occasion of the 103 anniversary of Poland regaining its Independence.
