Celebrations in Geehi - plaque unveiling and planting trees

Source: (image:pulspolonii)
Published 11 May 2022 at 3:57pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek, president of Kościuszko Heritage Inc, tells about the trip to the Geehi Valley near Mount Kościuszko and about unveiling of two commemorative plaques. She also reveals why there two plaques as well as talks about the planting of 50 trees on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Polish-Australian diplomatic relations.
Published 11 May 2022 at 3:57pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share