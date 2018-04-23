SBS Polish

Cell's Nano-Particles - Future of Cancer Treatment

Cell's nano-particles

Source: Prof. Wojciech Chrzanowski

Published 23 April 2018 at 5:41pm, updated 23 April 2018 at 5:46pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Researchers at the University of Sydney have established a method to identify individual nanoparticles released by human cells, opening the way for them to become diagnostic tools in the early-detection of cancers, dementia and kidney disease, says Professor Wojciech Chrzanowski.

