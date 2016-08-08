SBS Polish

Census 2016: How to complete

Published 8 August 2016 at 2:58pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:35pm
By Anna Sadurska, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
The 2016 census on August 9 will be Australias biggest ever survey.The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) expects to count twenty-four million people from more than two hundred countries speaking over three hundred languagesRun every five years, the census identifies key characteristics of the population to help plan for the countrys future.

