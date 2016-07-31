Cezary Skubiszewski in 65th MIFF

Cezary Skubiszewski our guest is one of Australias leading film composers whose work has claimed numerous awards.





Cezarys first film score was for Lilians Story (1996), directed by fellow Pole Jerzy Domaradzki and staring Toni Collette. This was followed by Bootmen (2000) and La Spagnola (2001), for which he collected Best Original Music awards from the Australian Film Institute. His other early works include The Sound OF One Hand Clapping (1998), The Wog Boy (2000) and Black & White (2002),











His work on the 1999 film Two Hands saw Cezary collect the Best Film Score Award from APRA at the annual Screen Music awards. This was followed in later years by the mini-series After the Deluge (2003), and Death Defying Acts (2007) for which he also received Best Film Score Awards. He then went on to compose scores for The Book of Revelation (2006) and Blessed (2009), Night (2008) Bran Nue Dae (2009), Red Dog (2011) and The Sapphires (2012) - which received critical acclaim at an international level, have seen him win awards from Inside Film and the Film Critics Circle of Australia.











In last few years Cezary somposed music for Serrangoon Road (2013 APRA AWARD), The Broken Shore (2014) (APRA AWARD) Parers War (2014), Jeziorak (2014 Polish Film Festival Award) Turkey Shoot (2014), Women H'e Undressed (2015) , Karbala (2015) Oddball (2015), Red Dog- True Blue (2016), Monsieur Mayonnaise (2016) and USA film Tiger (2016).





In 1981 Cezary composed the symphony "Home at Last "and in 1991 created musical theatre multi-media production Soundescape which was performed at Melbourne and Adelaide Festivals. (2015)





Cezarys has also composed music for a number of adverts, including Sydney 2000 Olympics, Australian Football Finals, Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games, Carlton Draught Big Ad campaign and the VB Bottle Symphony which became a worldwide hit.





In 2008 and 2011 Cezary was the Musical Director of APRA/AGSC Screen Music Awards.





For the past ten years Cezary has been giving seminars at Summer Film School at the Unvieristy of Melbourne.













