Changes to citizenship laws not likely for now

Published 21 September 2017 at 2:18pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Magda Dejneka, Evan Young
Source: SBS
While the citizenship status of Australia's parliamentarians has dominated the news for months, a Government bill to make it harder for people to get citizenship was under quiet scrutiny.Now, a report tabled in parliament and a crucial Senate crossbench voting bloc indicate any changes may still be a ways from reality.
