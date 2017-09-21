SBS Polish

Changes to citizenship laws not likely for now

SBS Polish

Nick Xenophon Team senator Stirling Griff

Nick Xenophon Team senator Stirling Griff Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 September 2017 at 2:18pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Magda Dejneka, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

While the citizenship status of Australia's parliamentarians has dominated the news for months, a Government bill to make it harder for people to get citizenship was under quiet scrutiny.Now, a report tabled in parliament and a crucial Senate crossbench voting bloc indicate any changes may still be a ways from reality.

Published 21 September 2017 at 2:18pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Magda Dejneka, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...