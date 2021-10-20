SBS Polish

Choosing the right home loan

Choosing right home loan

Published 20 October 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:36pm
By Magda Dejneka, Sneha Krishnan
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
When taking out a new home loan or refinancing one, you are asked to choose between a fixed-term and a variable rate loan. Both have their own unique benefits and challenges depending on your financial circumstances and personal preferences.

