Marek Ravski

Marek Ravski at the concert in Carnegie. Source: M. Ravski

Published 16 December 2018 at 3:58pm, updated 16 December 2018 at 4:01pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Marek Ravski Polish vocalist, musician and actor came to Australia to present a Christmas concerts . The artist wrote a special Christmas carol for Poles living in Australia ... "Australian Bethlehem".

