SBS Polish

"Christmas' Eve"

SBS Polish

Christmas of Hope

Source: Pexels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2020 at 3:43pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Source: SBS

"Christmas' Eve", the story by Dr Bogumiła Żongołłowicz.

Published 21 December 2020 at 3:43pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022