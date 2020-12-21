SBS PolishOther ways to listen "Christmas' Eve"Play10:21SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: PexelsGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (18.96MB)Published 21 December 2020 at 3:43pmBy Bogumiła ŻongołłowiczSource: SBS "Christmas' Eve", the story by Dr Bogumiła Żongołłowicz.Published 21 December 2020 at 3:43pmBy Bogumiła ŻongołłowiczSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022