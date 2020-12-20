Christmas stress - what causes it?

A Santa Claus with a protective mask decorates a Christmas tree in a front garden in Cologne, Germany Source: AAP Image/Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
Published 20 December 2020 at 4:42pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
The holiday season is a time spent with family and friends, a time to exchange gifts, eat well and have fun ... but for many people Christmas can be a stressful time. How to deal with it Krzysztof Bakalarz, a psychotherapist, gives an answer.
Published 20 December 2020 at 4:42pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Share