Clean Power of Coal?

Source: Mnisterstwo Energii
Published 29 August 2018 at 5:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:39pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
At the Polish-Australian Energy Forum held on 21 August in Sydney, the Polish deputy Minister of Energy Grzegorz Tobiszowski spoke to SBS about an innovative and a cleaner approach to coal powered energy.
Published 29 August 2018 at 5:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:39pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share