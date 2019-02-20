SBS Polish

'Clean Up' Australia Day

Mira Stanislawska Meysztowicz

Dariusz Buchowiecki & Mira Stanislawska Meysztowicz Source: SBS

Published 20 February 2019 at 2:49pm, updated 20 February 2019 at 2:53pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Mira Stanislawska Meysztowicz, the founder of the Polish Foundation "Nasza Ziemia" and the initiator of the "Clean up The World" campaign in Poland, talks about how to participate in the event CleanUp Australia Day, on the 3rd of March 2019.

