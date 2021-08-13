Coffee prices hit new heights...

Coffee plantations in Brazil damaged by frost and drought Source: AP Photo
Published 13 August 2021 at 5:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:40pm
By Allan Lee, Magda Dejneka, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
That morning cup of coffee may start to cost you more very soon. Brazil's coffee harvest has been disastrous due to bad weather, pushing the price of the much-loved bean to a new high.
Published 13 August 2021 at 5:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:40pm
By Allan Lee, Magda Dejneka, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share