Colonel BERNARD ZDZISLAW SKARBEK OAM 3rd Carpathian Rifle Division - Polish 2nd Corps 1 July
Source: Płk Bernard Zdzisław Skarbek
Published 11 May 2022 at 4:06pm, updated 11 May 2022 at 4:17pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
President of SPK Australia, Mr. Jan Tkaczyk, recalls the late, diligent activist of the SPK, who died on April 24, late Colonel Bernard Skarbek, a World War II veteran. Bernard Skarbek died on April 24 in Canberra at the age of 100. Funeral Mass will be held in the John Paul II Catholic Centre, Goyder Street, Narrabundah, on Thursday, 12 May 2022, commencing at 1pm.
Published 11 May 2022 at 4:06pm, updated 11 May 2022 at 4:17pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share