Come back to Poland!

Min.W. Waszczykowski, A. Sadurska Source: Polish Embassy
Published 6 May 2017 at 4:13pm, updated 6 May 2017 at 6:25pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Anna Sadurska talks with Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Witold Waszczykowski, who came to Australia with official visit. Minister W. Waszczykowski also attended a reception at the Consulate General of Poland in Sydney and met with representatives of Polish Community in Australia , during celebration of the anniversary of Constitution 3rd of May and the Day of "Polonia". Here are some photos from the reception.
