Come back to Poland!

Spotkanie z Min. W. Waszczykowskim

Min.W. Waszczykowski, A. Sadurska Source: Polish Embassy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2017 at 4:13pm, updated 6 May 2017 at 6:25pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Anna Sadurska talks with Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Witold Waszczykowski, who came to Australia with official visit. Minister W. Waszczykowski also attended a reception at the Consulate General of Poland in Sydney and met with representatives of Polish Community in Australia , during celebration of the anniversary of Constitution 3rd of May and the Day of "Polonia". Here are some photos from the reception.

Published 6 May 2017 at 4:13pm, updated 6 May 2017 at 6:25pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share