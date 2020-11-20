Commemorating Poland Regaining Independence.

Source: MorgueFile
Published 20 November 2020 at 5:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
The Polish Cultural Association of New South Wales invites you to the celebration event on the anniversary of Poland Regaining Independence. Program featuring performances by students from Polish Saturday schools, talented Polish youth and local artists, will take place at the Polish Club in Bankstown on Sunday, November 22 at 2.30 pm. said association's secretary Joanna Fenik.
